OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ingrid Fernandez was last seen on October 7 around 10 a.m. in the 9300 block of Olive Street in Oakland. Fernandez was wearing a red and black shirt with blue jeans, police said.

Fernandez is 5’2” inches and weighs around 110 pounds, police said. She has brown eyes and black and red hair.

She is considered at risk due to her age, according to OPD. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3641.