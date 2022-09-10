OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing, at-risk man.

The man’s name is Emiliano Casarez, and he is 82-years old. He is described as a Hispanic man 5’8” tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, a dark complexion and a scar on his forehead.

Casarez was last seen on Sept. 1 near the 3000 block of East 7th Street around 8 a.m. It is believed that he may be wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information about Casarez’s whereabouts please contact the OPD Missing Person’s Unit 510-238-3641.