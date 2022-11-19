OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday.

The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women entered the same vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle is described as an older gray four-door Honda with a rear paper plate of 50089342. Police activated a Special Victims Section Call-Out in response to the incident.

Vehicle OPD is searching for.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.