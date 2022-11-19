OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday.
The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women entered the same vehicle and fled the area.
The vehicle is described as an older gray four-door Honda with a rear paper plate of 50089342. Police activated a Special Victims Section Call-Out in response to the incident.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.
