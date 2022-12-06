OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — An 80-year-old man is missing and Oakland police on Tuesday asked for help locating him. Robert Shipp was last seen at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of 55th Street.

He was wearing a black Warriors hat, blue pants and a blue jean jacket, according to police. Shipp, who is considered at risk because of his age, is bald, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds with brown eyes, police said. Anyone with information on Shipp’s whereabouts is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department’s missing person’s unit at (510) 238-3641.

