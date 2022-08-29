OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the past four days, the city of Oakland has lost six people to homicides.

Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong addressed this weekend’s violence Monday afternoon. He said Monday follows the deadliest month and deadliest week the city has seen all year.

Armstrong added he is afraid the community is becoming numb to all the recent violence. “These press conferences are a sober reminder of how much pain that people are experiencing in Oakland,” said Armstrong.

Chief Armstrong was joined by faith leaders to update the community on the six people who were killed.

The first died in a shooting on August 25 near Avenal and 64th Avenues just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene and police are still looking for the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Then there were three people killed near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Stuart Street. Two people died from gunshot wounds, and one was on a bicycle and struck by a vehicle.

“I had an opportunity to come to this scene and what a horrific scene it was. To see an innocent person who was uninvolved in anything be struck by a vehicle as he’s just riding his bicycle,” said Armstrong. Police are still investigating this incident.

On August 27 just before 9:30 a.m., police responded to a person shot near Sycamore Street and Northgate Avenue. The victim died from his injuries.

The final homicide of the weekend happened on August 28 just after 1:30 a.m. near Park Boulevard and Montclair Avenue. Officers responded to a car crash and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. “It’s a call to put down these guns and stop this violence. It is causing us too much pain and our community is being destroyed by this level of violence,” added Armstrong.

Chief Armstrong said all the firearms are overwhelming the Oakland community.

“To date the Oakland Police Department has recovered over a thousand firearms. That is compared to last year where we had only recovered 800 at this time,” said Armstrong.

The city of Oakland has seen 83 homicides this year which is two less than this time last year.