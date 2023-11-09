OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are vowing to do more to protect businesses in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood. The Oakland Police Department announced a plan to curb crime there after business owners pleaded for more police patrols.

People who live and work in Fruitvale say crime is rampant, and increased patrols are long overdue. In the Fruitvale neighborhood, there have been more than 500 crimes reported in the last month, including burglary, car theft, and assault.

“If they don’t do something about it, businesses are going to shut down,” said Adnan Mohsin, who owns Kemo Wireless on International Boulevard.

Mohsin is one of many Fruitvale business owners relieved to learn that Oakland police will be increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

“Increased police presence, including our community resource vehicle, additional foot patrols, and dedicated traffic enforcement,” said OPD Captain Jake Bassett. “BART PD will also be conducting additional patrols at the Fruitvale Station.”

Councilmember Noel Gallo represents Fruitvale and says he gets calls from people daily who have fallen victim to crimes. He’s hopeful patrol will help protect his district.

“The presence of our police department, highway patrol on the streets is greatly needed,” he said. “I welcome that effort. We need to do the best we can to protect our families and our children.”

The Alameda County Sherriff’s Office will also have additional patrols along the bus rapid transit corridor. A spokesperson for Mayor Sheng Thao’s office says the city will be installing 300 automatic license plate readers around the city, including in Fruitvale.

“These high-definition cameras will collect evidence more quickly, pinpoint needs and identify vehicles – even those stolen or with no plates,” said Mayra Chavez, Oakland’s mayor office director of community engagement.

Police say the increased patrol will continue indefinitely and will be assessed every month.