OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A power outage in Oakland is impacting nearly 3,500 customers, according to a tweet shared by the Oakland Fire Department.

OFD says Pacific Gas & Electric Company notified the department of a power outage in the areas of Adams Point and Lake Merritt. Crews are currently on the scene assessing the cause.

A map of of the outage shared by OFD shows it is impacting areas north and north west of Lake Merritt. It appears as though power is also out around the entirety of the lake.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.