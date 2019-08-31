Oakland Pride, Art and Film Festival

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Annual Oakland Pride Art and Film Fest runs Sunday, Sept 1st to Sunday, Sept 8th.

The 8-day fest includes the Oakland Pride Run, Wellness Expo, and Ball and the Oakland Pride Fest Community Stage.

Visitors can enjoy free film screenings at City Hall presented by Kin Folkz/Spectrum Queer Media and the Mayor’s Office; a free screening of A Luv Tale: The Series at the Piedmont Landmark Theater courtesy of Kin Folkz/sQm and Frameline; an evening of theatrical performances with sQm and QCC ; a book reading/signing co-hosted by sQm and Sampson McCormick; an open mic; and more.

The free fun run is open to everyone to walk, roll, run or sit and cheer. The first 400 to sign up and show up get a commemorative medal.

The Festival can use volunteers. Just fill out the volunteer form. They need greeters, folks to help set up, folks to help promote, and run rejuvenation station hosts.