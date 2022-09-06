(KRON) — The City of Oakland is helping it’s unhoused population through this week’s heat wave in a new way, according to the city’s website.

Misting stations to help people keep cool have been set up at four different homeless encampments around Oakland. The city says this is the first time it has provided this resource.

According to the CDC, unhoused populations can be at the greatest risk of illness during heat waves, ”especially if they are elderly or disabled, struggle with alcohol or drug addiction, or suffer from medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or mental illness.”

Misting stations are available in the following locations across Oakland:

Eastlake Community Cabins (E 12th Street and 1st Avenue)

Mandela Community Cabins North

Mandela Community Cabins South

34 th and Wood Street

Outside Northgate Community Cabins (staffing pending) (27th Street & Northgate)

KRON4 has been tracking the record temperatures our area has seen so far this week, and the heat is expected to reach a peak today. A Flex Alert has been issued for the seventh consecutive day, and the Bay Area is seeing thousands of customers impacted by power outages.