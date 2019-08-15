Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown faces $38k lawsuit over unpaid chef’s bill

OAKLAND (KRON) – According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, wide receiver Antonio Brown is facing a lawsuit that alleges he’s yet to pay for his chef’s bill during his Pro Bowl festivities, costing him $38,000.
The civil lawsuit was filed by Stefano Tedeschi, also known as, “The Sports Chef” in Osceola County on July 30.
Tedeschi tells ESPN’s Fowler, Brown rented an Orlando home and hired the chef to prepare food.
The chef isn’t certain as to why Brown has yet to pay him.
Tedeschi adds, “Never once have I had one problem. My food is so good, and my mannerisms in someone’s home is second to none.”
In April, Brown settled a lawsuit last year after he allegedly threw furniture from the 14th story balcony of a Florida apartment building, nearly hit a 22-month-old child.
Latest Headlines:
- California’s illegal pot market is booming, while legal industry struggling
- Homeless man involved in SF attack due back in court Friday
- Bay Area heatwave brings record-shattering temperatures
- Rideshare drivers rally against California bill that would redefine gig workers
- San Jose ordinance would require gun owners to carry insurance for weapons