Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown is back at training camp and ready to get to work

NAPA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders have a short turn around to prep for their second preseason game of the year, but the story of camp on Tuesday was the re-arrival of No. 84, wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“It’s a process, we all make excuses. I am here today just to get things from an up and up, I am feeling a lot better it has been a process through all of the adversity but I am still here standing so it is an opportunity to do what I love to do,” Brown said.

Quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden denied that Brown has been a distraction over the past week and continue to support their star wide receiver.

“It is great to have him back. We’ve had a pretty good understanding despite what people think. We have a good understanding of what is going to happen and now we are rolling,” Gruden said.

Carr explained, “I welcomed him back and he smiled and waved to everybody. It wasn’t a hoorah moment. We are just happy to have him back so we can start working on stuff.”

It’s been a storm of issues for Brown. He suffered frost bite while in a hyperbaric recovery chamber and then fueded with the league when he was told that he has to use a different helmet than he’s used the past nine seasons.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was also at camp to explain the issues Brown was facing.

Rosenhaus reinsured the press they were working diligently to get the right helmet for Brown and the right treatment for his feet.

“I’ve never had a client who has suffered frostbite, so that was unique. As far as the helmet, it is a new rule this year. We have a lot of clients who were frusterated that they had to change. But everyone understands the way to get this done is to work with the league. And we are working with the nfl, we are working with the raiders, we are working with the NFLPA. No one is trying to beat the system, we are trying to work within the system and make it work for everybody.”

