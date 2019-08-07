Oakland Raiders are ready to watch HBO’s Hard Knocks

NAPA (KRON) The Oakland Raiders gear for the debut of HBO’s Hard Knocks set to premiere tonight.

When speaking with teammates following Tuesday’s training camp, the players are excited to see what HBO has in store.

One player in particular is quite familiar with the show, as this is his second time filming.

Lamarcus Joyner was featured on Hard Knocks with the Los Angeles Rams.

Joyner goes on to joke with the media saying he was in a ‘funk’ while taping with the Rams.

When asked if he was going to watch he smiles and says,

“Of course, this time around.”

He continued on by saying, “This time it’s been truly a blessing being a part of this organization, nothing but smiles and happiness.”

Cornerback Daryl Worley talks about how he’s watched the show since he was a little kid, before football meant so much to him.

“Just to be on it is a blessing. I mean at the end of the day, it’s just work and it’s football to me, but being able to see how they put it together is going to be interesting.”

Head Coach Jon Gruden is looking at the premiere like just another night.

“We’re not going to be eating Cracker Jacks and peanuts and watching it. We’ve got meetings, we got the Rams coming in here.”

Hard Knocks premieres on HBO at 10 p.m. ET through the finale on September 3.