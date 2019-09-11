Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley ‘good to go’ after frightening neck injury

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, is doing okay after being taken off the field on a stretcher during the Raiders home opener Monday night.

Conley suffered what appeared to be a neck injury after attempting to make a tackle against the Denver Broncos running back, Royce Freeman.

Rookie safety Jonathan Abram went to assist Conley with the tackle.

Abram’s leg came down on Conley pushing his head down into the grass.

Conley was then down on the field for several moments while trainers worked on him.

Fans feared for the cornerback’s status, as he was taken off the field on a stretcher.

After the game concluded head coach Jon Gruden spoke to the press regarding Conley’s condition.

“I got good word on him that he’s going to be okay. I don’t know his status for the next game, but most importantly the kid is all right. That was a scary hit that he took. ”

Following Monday night’s game, Gruden provided update.

“Happy to say that Gareon Conley seems to be doing okay. I think there’s a chance he might be able to play this week, but we’ll have to update his status tomorrow.”

The cornerback took to social media thanking Raider nation for their continued support.

Thank you to everybody who had me in their thoughts and prayers.. I hurt my neck nothing severe and it was just protocol to get me on a stretcher and get imaging to make sure everything was ok make sure it didn’t go down my spine or anything.. I’m good to go God Bless you all 🙏🏾 — Gareon Conley (@_gconley8) September 10, 2019

This is Conley’s third season with Oakland. Last year the cornerback appeared in 15 games recording 37 tackles, three interceptions and one touchdown.

The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs at home for Week 2 Sunday afternoon.