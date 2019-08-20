Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden confirms WR Antonio Brown is all in

ALAMEDA (KRON) – Following practice Tuesday afternoon, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden confirms wide receiver Antonio Brown is all in.

Coach Gruden jokes with the press following the question if Brown was all in, “Is that a joke, or what?” Gruden adds, “Yeah he’s all in, that’s what he said.”

This comes after General Mike Mayock, expressed his frustration Sunday giving Brown the ultimatum.

“You all know that A.B. is not here today. So here’s the bottom line. He’s upset about the helmet issue. We have supported that. We appreciate that,” Mayock said. “But at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out.”

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

Gruden confirmed the wide receiver was ready to go and wearing a certified helmet.

Gruden adds, “I’m really happy to have him out here, he’s a great player. He’s in great shape. He’s running hard and running good routes.”

Latest Headlines: