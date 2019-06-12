Oakland Raiders to be featured in HBO Hard Knocks

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders in action during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Oakland Raiders has joined forces with HBO Sports and NFL Films for the upcoming season of Hard Knocks.

This will give fans an unfiltered look into the NFL training camp with the team.

“If you’re a fan of football or great storytelling, Hard Knocks with the Oakland Raiders is going to be must-see television,” says Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “We are so grateful to this storied franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Raiders in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”

Over the next few weeks, camera crews will head to Napa Valley for the Raiders training camp — You will get to know more about Head Coach Jon Gruden as he prepares for his second season, along with assistant coaches and players.

‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders’ will begin it’s five episode series on Aug. 6.

