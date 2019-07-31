Oakland Raiders training camp day four recap

NAPA (KRON) – The Oakland Raiders closed out day four of training camp in Napa on Tuesday.

Head Coach Jon Gruden is pleased with the progress his teams made so far.

“We like where we’re going. We feel like every day the offense makes some plays. The defense makes some plays. There’s corrections that need to be made, but we’re seeing progress. We’re really pleased with the veteran additions on our team and the young guys we’ve drafted. That combination is giving us a boost.”

Earlier this morning the announcement came of undrafted defensive lineman Ronald Ollie, as he was cut from the team’s roster. Ollie suffered from an injury reported at Saturday’s practice and hadn’t made it back onto the field.

With the release of one player, came the addition of another.

Defensive Tackle Ethan Westbrook was signed with the team Tuesday morning.

When asked about the player transaction Gruden commented,

“Well you know we haven’t seen Ollie do anything. We need to get something done here. We’re in the business of ya know, getting better. Ollie didn’t participate much when he did. Unfortunately we chose to go in another direction. Westbrook has a history in this league. He’s got versatility. He can play defensive tackle and he knows how to rush the passer. We’re trying to get better. We’re not just starting at the top of the roster. Every man and me included.”

One player who did impress Gruden was backup Quarterback, Nate Peterman.

“This Nate Peterman is growing on me. He’s athletic. I know he’s got some nightmare performances in the NFL, but when you watch the film, you can see why. It’s not all his fault, but he’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism. He was an Opening Day starter for the Buffalo Bills last year. I take that very serious. He’s smart. He’s done a good job. He’s been consistent and I think he’s starting to get his confidence back. We all need that.”

The Oakland Raiders are set to feature in HBO’s Hard Knocks. Premieres August 6 at 10 p.m.