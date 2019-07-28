Oakland Raiders WR Antonio Brown removed from NFI list

NAPA (KRON) – Oakland Raiders Antonio Brown, was cleared to practice Sunday morning.

Raiders activated the wide receiver making him eligible to practice for training camp after passing his physical.

Brown was placed on the NFI (non-football injury) list due to a ‘very minor’ undisclosed injury.

Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden went on to say earlier this off-season Brown would likely not play in the preseason.

The Oakland Raiders acquired Brown via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.

Gruden spoke earlier this year about Brown’s work ethic. It’s only a matter of time before Raider fans get to see it for themselves.

“Hardest working player I’ve ever seen practice, and I’ve seen Jerry Rice, I’ve seen a lot of good ones. But I put Antonio Brown at the top and if there’s any young wideouts out there, I’d go watch him practice and you’ll see for yourself why he’s such a good player.”

