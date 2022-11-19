SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department.

On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a 20-year-old Oakland resident and a 22-year-old San Leandro resident.

When police arrived at the scene, they say both suspects tried to flee on foot, but were captured after a short pursuit. Police say that one of the suspects had a gun holster, but officers were not able to find a gun at the time. Both of the suspects were booked into the main jail on multiple felony charges.

On Friday night SSFPD’s Neighborhood Response Team was in the area when they saw the 20-year-old Oakland resident come back to the scene of the crime. Officers believed the suspect was potentially looking for the gun that may have been tossed aside during the foot pursuit.

Officers detained the suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun at the scene. The suspect was then transported back to the main jail.