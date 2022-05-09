OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three people have been arrested in connection with seven armed robberies in Oakland over the weekend when a spike of robberies occurred, police said Monday. The three suspects were not identified but they were arrested after officers identified a vehicle associated with them.

Most of the suspects in the weekend robbery spike had a gun or knife, police said. On Friday, seven robberies occurred and two people were carjacked, according to police.

On Saturday, nine robberies and a carjacking occurred followed by four robberies and a carjacking on Sunday, police said. An attempted robbery occurred on Saturday and an attempted carjacking happened on Sunday, according to police. From May 2 to May 8, 48 robberies occurred and eight people were carjacked, police said.

