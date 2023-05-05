(KRON) — Well, looks like Oakland is losing another sports team — at least temporarily. Thankfully, the Oakland Roots Soccer Club is not moving to Las Vegas. However, the team will be playing the remainder of its home matches for the 2023 USL Championship season in Hayward, rather than Oakland.

After being forced to cancel their home opener in March due to unfit field conditions at their regular venue Laney College, the Roots have played subsequent home games at California State University, East Bay in Hayward. Initially, the team said it would continue to play home games at Cal State East Bay through April.

Now, however, it seems the team will be unable to return to Laney this season, if at all.

“We explored all options and expert opinions to return to Laney College this season,” read a statement on the Roots website. “Unfortunately, our turf field is incompatible with Laney’s new field that was recently installed, meaning we cannot meet United States Soccer Federation and United Soccer League standards for our games.”

The Roots are currently looking for a location for an interim stadium somewhere other than Laney. Last month, the team announced it had submitted a formal bid to build an interim venue at the Malibu Lot adjacent to the Oakland Coliseum. That venue would provide a home to the Roots and the club’s women’s team, the Oakland Soul, for the next decade, according to the team’s plan. More information on that project is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, a double header featuring the Roots taking on Orange County SC and the Oakland Soul playing their home opener against the Olympic Club will go ahead as planned at Cal State East Bay on May 13.