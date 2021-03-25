Oakland school district welcoming students back to campuses next week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Next week, the Oakland Unified School District will welcome students back to campuses for in-person instruction.

Pre-kindergarten through second graders are returning to Oakland Unified School District campuses Tuesday.

And classrooms have been reconfigured to accommodate a maximum of 12 students to allow for proper physical distancing.

“We are following six feet at this time,” Principal Alicia Arenas said.

Garfield Elementary School is expecting one-third of it’s students back for a hybrid model of in-person instruction.

Overall, Oakland Unified says about 58% of district’s population will come back to class.

“In this hybrid model, they can still at this point decide to go back to distance learning, even once they start in-person, if they decide they’re not comfortable with it, they can switch back to distance learning,” John Sasaki said. “Those who have already chosen distance learning cannot shift back to in-person, unfortunately.”

The school district has invested up to five million dollars on personal protective equipment for students and staff.

“We have a full supply of PPE to make it through the end of this school year,” Preston Thomas said.

The district has implemented an open door policy. The same goes for windows in classrooms that have them. Air purifiers are also installed.

All to improve ventilation.

Safety protocols will also be strictly encouraged.

“Ensuring that our scholars and our community continue to wear masks, continue to physically distance,” Assistant Principal Edgar Rodriguez said. “Continue to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.”

Passing foot traffic will be required to stay on one side of the hallways.

And, restrooms will have capacity limits.

With some stalls and sinks blocked off.

Third through at least fifth graders are expected to be phased into in-person instruction April 19.