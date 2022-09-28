OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A school shooting in Oakland sent six people to the hospital on Wednesday, and local leaders took to social media to share their thoughts.

The shooting took place at King Estate campus on Fontaine Street which is also home to the Rudsdale Continutation and Newcome high schools, as well as the Bay Area Technology Charter School, according toa a statement from Oakland Unified School District.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was one of the first leaders to post on social media about the shooting. She went on to say, “The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”

Today’s gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul — our schools are sanctuaries for our children. Our investigators report all six victims are adults + being treated for injuries at hospitals now. The school is now clear + all children being reunited w/ families. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 28, 2022

Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

Today’s shooting at an Oakland school was a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire. This cannot continue — gun violence has taken too much from our communities. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 28, 2022

California Attorney General Rob Bonta

Devastating news of a school shooting in Oakland.



My office is monitoring the situation and are ready and willing to assist as the investigation unfolds.



My heart is absolutely broken for my community this evening. #EnoughIsEnough — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) September 29, 2022

Oakland City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Loren Taylor

Oakland City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Sheng Thao

I am devastated and heartbroken over today’s shooting outside Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study. As a mother my heart breaks for the families who thought the worst may have happened to their children. 1/3 — Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@ShengForOakland) September 29, 2022

Assemblymember Mia Bonta tweeted, “My heart is aching for the shooting victims and the students on campus who were in the middle of this incident.”

Congresswoman Barbara Lee CA-13 shared, “My heart is with everyone in Oakland affected by this horrific tragedy. How many school shootings must our country endure before we ban assault weapons and pass commonsense gun reform? Our students and teachers deserve better. It’s time for reform.”

Oakland City Councilmember for District 7 Treva Reid

Oakland A’s

The Oakland Education Association