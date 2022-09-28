OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A school shooting in Oakland sent six people to the hospital on Wednesday, and local leaders took to social media to share their thoughts.
The shooting took place at King Estate campus on Fontaine Street which is also home to the Rudsdale Continutation and Newcome high schools, as well as the Bay Area Technology Charter School, according toa a statement from Oakland Unified School District.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was one of the first leaders to post on social media about the shooting. She went on to say, “The unbridled access to firearms in our country is inexcusable.”
Today’s gun violence at Sojourner Truth school shocks the soul — our schools are sanctuaries for our children. Our investigators report all six victims are adults + being treated for injuries at hospitals now. The school is now clear + all children being reunited w/ families.— Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) September 28, 2022
Today’s shooting at an Oakland school was a horrifying act of violence that has grown too familiar. Yet again, our kids were in the crossfire. This cannot continue — gun violence has taken too much from our communities.— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) September 28, 2022
Devastating news of a school shooting in Oakland.— Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) September 29, 2022
My office is monitoring the situation and are ready and willing to assist as the investigation unfolds.
My heart is absolutely broken for my community this evening. #EnoughIsEnough
I am devastated and heartbroken over today’s shooting outside Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study. As a mother my heart breaks for the families who thought the worst may have happened to their children. 1/3— Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@ShengForOakland) September 29, 2022
Assemblymember Mia Bonta tweeted, “My heart is aching for the shooting victims and the students on campus who were in the middle of this incident.”
Congresswoman Barbara Lee CA-13 shared, “My heart is with everyone in Oakland affected by this horrific tragedy. How many school shootings must our country endure before we ban assault weapons and pass commonsense gun reform? Our students and teachers deserve better. It’s time for reform.”
Educators are distraught, sad, horrified, and stressed again after today’s shooting on campus that houses three schools in East Oakland. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we send strength and support to the community. Dedicated OEA members stayed on campus to check in on every student and ensure they were reunited with their families. We’ve been through this just a few weeks ago, and we can’t wait any longer to come together to invest in real solutions. Educators are committed to doing whatever it takes to keep our schools safe. We have major concerns over the resources that are readily available to support the needs of our students. Our schools should be safe havens for students, free from the fear of gun violence. Every student, no matter where they live or go to school, deserves to feel safe, valued, engaged, challenged, and healthy in the classroom and their communities. We call on the Oakland Unified School District to support Black and Brown students, listen to the concerns of Oakland’s communities about keeping schools open as safe spaces, retain staff, attract more mental health professionals, and put more investment in community schools to support every student’s entire well-being. Community schools not only provide tremendous opportunities for learning and success for students, but also offer hope, opportunity, and transformation to entire communities.”