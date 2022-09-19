OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate shootings resulted in three homicides across Oakland on Monday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

OPD says the first homicides took place on the 3100 block of Telegraph Avenue just before 7:45 p.m. Monday night. A ShotSpotter activation was received by OPD’s Communications Division. After officers arrived on scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. OPD worked with the Oakland Fire Department to render medical aid, but both victims died at the scene.

A third homicide happened just before 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of East 20th Street. Multiple callers reported a shooting in the area to OPD’s Communications Division. After arriving on scene, officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical aid to the victim until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of this victim is being withheld until their family can be notified. OPD’s Homicide Section were also called to the scene to begin investigating.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.