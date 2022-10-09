OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.

The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off fireworks, according to police.

Just before 2:45 a.m., OPD’s Communications Division received reports of sideshow activity in the area of 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. When police units responded to that scene they found approximately 50 vehicles engaging in illegal sideshow activity, according to police.

While officers were at the sideshow near 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard, more sideshow activity broke out at 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard. While officers were responding to that sideshow, several gunshots were heard in the crowd. Police say people were also throwing firecrackers, rocks and bottles at officers.

Officers were able to disperse the crowd a short time later. The number of arrests, tows and citations issued are not known at this time.