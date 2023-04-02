OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland left a man injured on Saturday evening, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Just before 6 p.m., the OPD Communications Division received multiple reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Emergency medical crews treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.