OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police were called to the scene of a sideshow in a residential part of Oakland on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.

Around 2 a.m., OPD’s Communications Division received called about sideshow activity near the 3100 block of Harrison Street. Callers reported that they heard gunshots and several vehicles and spectators were in the area and blocking the roadway.

Police say they also received ShotSpotter activations in the area, and officers arrived to investigate further. When officers got to the scene, they saw multiple vehicles and spectators leaving the area, and they could not locate any victims.

Citizen App video from the scene of the sideshow reveals a large crowd gathered at the intersection of Harrison and Pearl streets. Through the smoke of the burnt rubber from the tires, multiple cars are visible spinning inside of a circle formed by the crowd. Ten seconds into the video, police cars can be seen in the distance. A moment later, the crowd begins to disperse.