Oakland women’s shelter on brink of eviction after 75 percent rent hike

OAKLAND (KRON) — A beloved shelter for women without a home in West Oakland is facing eviction after having its rent increased by 75 percent.

The Serenity House has provided homeless women who have survived addiction, incarceration and trauma, a safe place to stay for 20 years.

The shelter was looking to raise $14,000 by Saturday in hopes of staying open in the community.

They have since exceeded their goal after receiving thousands of donations.

>>To donate, click here.

“My life out there was just in a dark place,” said Paula Cook, who used to the live at the Serenity House.

Cook is just one of many women to have walked into Serenity House in need of help.

“From 2009 to today, I have 10 years clean,” she said.

She now volunteers her time at the organization, helping to change the lives of other women, women who were living in tents dealing with addiction and violence.

For 20 years now — Serenity House has been a staple in the West Oakland community.

But last year, their rent increased by 75 percent and right now, they’re four months late on their payments.

They needed to raise $14,000 by Saturday in order to keep the house and their programs up and running to support and heal women.

The Serenity House provides a two year program, offering women shelter, meals, counseling.

The executive director wants to keep Serenity House in Oakland where it has been since it started, where she says it belongs.

The shelter is located on San Pablo Avenue.