Oakland Zoo’s great apes to receive modified COVID vaccine

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – As vaccine eligibility continues to expand, those working at the Oakland Zoo are thinking about our great ape friends.

There is a modified COVID-19 vaccine being developed by veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetics.

Once approved by the USDA, animals at the Oakland Zoo will be able to receive the shot.

Veterinary Director Dr. Alex Herman discusses what she knows about the vaccine and why it was important to get on the list of zoos that will receive the vaccine once it is approved.

Dr. Herman is hoping for approval to happen in either June or July of this year.