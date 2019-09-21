Oakland’s 11th annual Eat Real Festival returns to Jack London Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This year’s 11th Annual Eat Real Festival is happening this weekend at Oakland’s Jack London Square.

This is a free festival, it’s free to attend with free food demos happening throughout the weekend (food/drink is for purchase)

Over sixty food vendors offering authentic and healthy cuisines

19 vendors are female owned, and the majority of vendors are local Bay Area small businesses.

Free cooking demos from Nite Yun, Chef and Owner of Nyum Bai and Dilsa Lugo, Chef and Owner of Los Cilantro

The Eat Real Festival, combines a state fair, a street-food festival and a block party to create a celebration of good food.



Eat Real’s mission is to help revitalize regional food systems, build public awareness and respect for the craft of making good food and encourage the growth of American food entrepreneurs.



Using fresh, local ingredients, Eat Real aims to show how easy it can be to support a regional food system by bringing farmers, food producers and eaters together.



The free festival features sustainably sourced menus from over fifty food vendors, craft beers, wines and cocktails in addition to ticketed food experiences.



A portion of this year’s event proceeds benefit San Francisco Baykeeper.

The Eat Real Festival takes place at Jack London Square in Oakland,

Saturday September 21st, 11:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday September 22nd, 11:00am to 6:00pm

