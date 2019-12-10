Oakland’s Blue Bottle Coffee getting rid of disposable, single use cups next year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: The Blue Bottle Coffee logo is displayed on a cup of Blue Bottle coffee on September 15, 2017 in San Francisco, California. Nestle announced its plans to acquire a 68% stake in Blue Bottle Coffee in a deal estimated at $700 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Customers at Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee will soon have to bring their own mugs or use one of the cafe’s reusable ones if they want a cup of coffee — all thanks to the company’s mission to do away with single-use cups that end up landfills.

Blue Bottle Coffee goes through 15,000 disposable cups each month at every cafe — that amounts to 12 million per year, according to the company’s CEO.

By the end of 2020, customers can say goodbye to plastic or paper cups.

As part of the change, customers will either have to bring their own cup or use one of Blue Bottle’s reusable ones for a small deposit.

The company is aware of the ramifications the change might bring.

“We are proud to announce an experiment that may not work, that may cost us money, and that may make your life a little more complicated,” the CEO said in a statement online.

All the U.S. locations will become “zero waste” by the end of 2020 as part of the initiative.

The change will first be tested at a Bay Area location.

It’s unclear which one — but Blue Bottle has a total of 22 locations in the Bay Area.

The company is aware of the possible pitfalls, saying, “A commitment to reuse will wreak havoc on every aspect of our pilot cafe’s operations. We expect to lose some business. We might fail. We know some of our guests won’t like it—and we’re prepared for that.”

The company is headquartered in Oakland.