OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s ShotSpotter system recorded over a hundred gunshots across the city in less than a week, according to data released by Oakland Police Department.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, OPD’s ShotSpotter technology reported 139 activations across the city. That’s an average of nearly 20 activations per day. Since the start of 2022, the ShotSpotter system has recorded 5,853 activations across Oakland. This is a 12% reduction from the activations seen in 2021.

ShotSpotter technology works by using system sensors that detect gunshot by their acoustic signature. Multiple sensors across the city allow the system to determine the likelihood that the sound is a gunshot and record the precise location of the sound. If the system determines that the sound is likely a gunshot, it will share the recorded sounds with human analysts to make a final determination. If it is determined to be a gunshot, an alert will be issued including street address and the number of rounds fired.

According to the City of Oakland, ShotSpotter technology saves lives.

ShotSpotter is very effective. It allows officers to know where gunfire is coming from within seconds. This helps our officers get to victims within minutes and give them aid to increase their chances of survival. We recently expanded these in the city because it helps us know where we need to be by informing us on what areas are impacted the most by gun violence. Oakland District 7 Town Hall

ShotSpotter Activations in Oakland Sept. 26 – Oct. 2, 2022

Area 1 (West Oakland) – 19

Area 2 (Mosswood/Pill Hill) – 5

Area 3 (Merritt/Cleveland Heights) – 15

Area 4 (Fruitvale/Crestmont) – 29

Area 5 (Fairfax/Frick) – 26

Area 6 (Broadmore District) – 45

Photo courtesy of Oakland Police Department

According to a gunfire study from the Brookings Institute using data from ShotSpotter technology, approximately 88% of gunfire incidents were not called into 911. This delays treatment for potential victims and delays investigations for law enforcement.