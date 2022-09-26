(KRON) — An armed robber led police on a chase early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the City of Oakley.

At 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, OPD officers were called to the AMPM station at 2160 Laurel Road due to a report of an armed robbery. Officers who arrived on scene moments later determined that the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint.

Officers obtained security video evidence from the incident, and they noticed that all cash from the register as well as multiple packs of cigarettes were stolen during the robbery. Police say the suspect then fled the area in a black Honda. The license plate of the vehicle was visible in the security footage.

Dispatchers broadcasted the license plate details to local authorities, and officers with Antioch Police Department spotted the car on Hwy 4. According to police, officers pursued the vehicle before the driver lost control and crashed.

The driver was later identified as Johnathan Bordelon, 26, of Concord. He was arrested at the scene, and the stolen property was recovered along with a firearm. The store clerk at the AMPM station identified Bordelon as the robber.

Mugshot of Johnathan Bordelon courtesy of Oakley Police

During the investigation, police learned the suspect’s vehicle had been stolen during a carjacking that occurred in Antioch the day before. The vehicle was returned to the owner. Bordelon was brought to the hospital for medical clearance before he was booked into jail.