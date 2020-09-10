Obama addresses fires burning across West Coast: ‘Protecting our planet is on the ballot’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Former President Barack Obama on Wednesday addressed the continuing wildfires burning across the West Coast.

Obama mentioned the impact of climate change and encouraged people to vote.

“The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities,” he wrote on Twitter. “Protecting our planet is on the ballot. Vote like your life depends on it—because it does.”

A record amount of California is burning, spurred by a nearly 20-year mega-drought. To the north, parts of Oregon that don’t usually catch fire are also in flames.

Freak natural disasters — most with what scientists say likely have some kind of climate change connection — seem to be everywhere in the crazy year 2020. But experts say we’ll probably look back and say those were the good old days, when disasters weren’t so wild.

