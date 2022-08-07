PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — The occupant of a burning single-story residence in Petaluma managed to escape to safety Saturday, but three pets perished, according to the Petaluma Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the structure on 10th Street between B and D streets, arriving within five minutes. During the fire, the electrical service line to the house became compromised, falling to the street and blocking a portion of the roadway.

Crews used extreme caution to prevent injuries to themselves and the public as they worked diligently to extinguish the fire. The occupant was able to safely exit the house however, three pets perished in the fire.

The structure sustained heavy damage with losses exceeding $250,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

