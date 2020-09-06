Ocean Beach parking lots closed after 1,000 celebrants gather Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN/KRON) – Parking lots at Ocean Beach in San Francisco are closed Sunday following a large gathering there on Saturday, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man,” Breed wrote Sunday morning.

“This was absolutely reckless and selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

Breed wrote that talk of people returning on Sunday prompted the closure order and she said law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

“We know people love Burning Man and people want to get together this weekend,” she wrote.

We've heard people may return tonight. Don't do it.



We will be closing the parking lots at Ocean Beach. Law enforcement will be patrolling.



We know people love Burning Man & people want to get together this weekend. But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 6, 2020

“But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe.”

