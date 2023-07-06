(KRON) — OceanGate is suspending all exploration and commercial operations following a disastrous implosion aboard the company’s Titan submersible in which five people died. A message posted to the commercial exploration company’s website announced the suspension.

However, it did not offer further details regarding how long operations would be suspended.

There were five people aboard the Titan when it lost contact with the surface last month. After a days-long search operation, it was determined that the vessel had imploded, killing all five onboard instantly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.