Getty

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so you may start seeing pink everywhere, as many people show their support for loved ones dealing with the condition.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. American Cancer Society estimates that there will be about 276,480 new cases in 2020 and about 42,170 women will die from breast cancer.

It’s important to check yourself regularly for early warning signs of breast cancer. The following list of symptoms is from the American Cancer Society.

Breast Cancer Signs and Symptoms:

A new lump or mass in the breast or underarm

Swelling of all or part of a breast (even if no lump is felt)

Skin dimpling (sometimes looking like an orange peel)

Breast or nipple pain

Nipple retraction (turning inward)

Nipple or breast skin that is red, dry, flaking, or thickened

Nipple discharge (other than breast milk)

Swollen lymph nodes (Sometimes breast cancer can spread to lymph nodes under the arm or around the collar bone and cause a lump or swelling there, even before the original tumor in the breast is large enough to be felt.)

Although there is no official way to prevent breast cancer, there are lifestyle changes you can consider to lower your risk.

Lifestyle-related risks:

Drinking alcohol

Being overweight or obese

Not being physically active

Not having children

Not breastfeeding

Hormone therapy

Breast implants

To learn more about breast cancer and its causes, visit the American Cancer Society’s website.

