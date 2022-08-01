SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police have arrested an off-duty officer on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a car accident, according to a statement from San Jose Police Department (SJPD).

On Sunday night just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a non-injury collision that involved two vehicles on the corner of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets. After arriving on scene officers learned that one of the drivers involved in the collision was off-duty SJPD Officer Raydarius Surry, who has been with the department for three years.

Though Surry was off-duty at the time of the collision, he was displaying symptoms of alcohol influence, according to the police statement. Officers conducted field sobriety tests and a preliminary alcohol screening. Surry was then arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail by patrol officers with SJPD.

The second driver who was involved in the collision, an adult male, also displayed symptoms of alcohol influence, according to police. Police administered sobriety tests on the second driver, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also booked into the Santa Clara Main Jail.

SJPD Chief of Police Anthony Mata provided a statement on the matter, “I have no tolerance for behavior that does not align with the values of the San José Police Department, I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of Department policy or of the law,” he said.

This case will now head to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to determine criminal charges. As this is now an internal police investigation SJPD states they can provide no further information.

This is the most recent in a string of complaints against members of the SJPD. In May KRON4 reported on an officer who was accused of masturbating in front of two women after they called the police for help. Another officer is under investigation after he allegedly showed up the scene of a crime–the kidnapping of Baby Brandon— while intoxicated.