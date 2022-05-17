ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Do you have the need for speed? If so, you’re in luck because Bay Area staple Antioch Speedway is hosting four races this Saturday.

After competing for four days last weekend at the Contra Costa County Fair, racers from all over the Bay Area will be competing in wingless sprint cars, IMCA stock cars, hobby stock cars, and dwarf cars. Don Miller of Antioch Speedway spoke with KRON4 about the upcoming races and the history of Antioch Speedway.

Antioch Speedway has been running races every weekend since 1961, “From 61-97 we were a NASCAR track, and we are now sanctioned for IMCA.” Miller said. The Antioch Speedway has always been a family-friendly place, and even has a long history of being family run.

“John P. Soares Sr. ran the track for 20 years,” Miller told KRON4, “and Pershing’s sons followed in his footsteps.” John Soares Jr. and his brother Jimmy Soares supported local racetracks in both Antioch and Petaluma. In 2018 Antioch Speedway established a racing Hall of Fame; Soares Sr. and Soares Jr have since been honored.







Jason Robles #78 is only five points out of the IMCA Stock Car lead after has last win

James East #71 getting close to Main Event victory in the Wingless Spec Sprints







Sean Catucci #43 is one of the drivers to watch in the Delta Dwarf Cars this week

Miller shared that part of what makes racing at tracks like these so special is how interactive the experience is, “You can cheer for your favorite driver and then go meet them afterwards.”

For more information on tickets, please visit the Antioch Speedway website.