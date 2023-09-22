MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) — A Mesquite Police officer was exposed to fentanyl after a traffic stop turned into a brief foot chase on Thursday, according to Mesquite Police.

Adam Smith, 48, of Washington, Utah, is charged with felony possession of both fentanyl and methamphetamine, gross misdemeanor attempted destruction of evidence, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Sept. 21, an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of W Mesquite Blvd. and Thistle St. for “several traffic violations,” a release states. While talking with the driver, identified as Smith, the officer reportedly observed signs of illegal drug use.

Smith exited the car upon the officer’s request, and then suddenly ran across the road.

Officers went after him, engaging in a brief foot chase. While being chased, Smith reportedly told officers that he had ingested fentanyl.

After the officers quickly caught Smith and took him into custody, one officer found a bag of suspected fentanyl powder on the ground. Officers also later found Smith to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The officer “took steps to protect himself and limit the risk of exposure to this dangerous substance,” the release states. However, shortly after collecting the evidence, the officer reportedly began to feel the symptoms of exposure.

Other officers on the scene immediately responded, administering Narcan to help stabilize the officer until he could get further medical attention. Mesquite Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and administered a second dose of Narcan before taking the officer to the hospital, according to the release.

The officer was reportedly monitored and released several hours later.

“Our officers have all been issued Narcan and are well-trained in how to use it for this exact scenario. I am extremely proud of the way the officers handled this situation, and would like to thank the paramedics and hospital staff that took such good care of our officer,” stated Chief MaQuade Chesley, Mesquite Police.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses throughout the country.