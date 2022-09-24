PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — A Pacifica Police Department officer interrupted a catalytic converter theft in progress early Thursday morning.

On Thursday at 1:46 a.m., the officer came across the theft-in-progress in the area of De Solo and Navarre drives. Police said the suspects immediately fled the scene in a gray four-door BMW sedan.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for officers, which led to a vehicle pursuit, police said. Officers ultimately terminated the pursuit on Interstate Highway 280 at Millbrae Avenue.

Investigators are following up on leads in an attempt to identify the two suspects involved in the theft. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.

