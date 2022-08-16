STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a standoff with police in Stockton, police said.

Officers were called at 1:03 p.m. to a home in the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive because someone said a man was pistol-whipping a woman. Officers located the woman who had visible head injuries, according to police.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect ran outside with a gun, jumped some fences and got on a roof, police said. When the suspect came down, he was armed and confronted a uniformed officer, according to police.

The officer opened fire and the suspect ran to the front porch of a home in the 9400 block of Lansdowne Drive, police said. A standoff began with officers until the suspect swallowed a pill. Police said they then fired a less-than-lethal weapon and deployed a K-9.

Officers took the suspect into custody and located two guns near him, police said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital.

He was alert, escaped injury from gunfire and no officers were injured, according to police. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.