(KRON) — Officers have been exonerated from breaking any police policies during the altercation that led to the death of Mario Gonzalez, according to the results of an independent investigation released by the City of Alameda.

Last month, the Alameda County District Attorney cleared the three officers involved in the incident of any criminal wrongdoing. Gonzalez, 26, died after Alameda Police Department officers pinned him to the ground face-down and restrained him for several minutes on April 19, 2021.

Officers had attempted to take Gonzalez into custody because he was suspected of being drunk in public. Gonzalez, who failed to show identification, was also in possession of stolen alcohol bottles.

His heart stopped beating after officers restrained him on the ground and put him in handcuffs. A coroner concluded that Gonzalez had a “toxic level” of methamphetamine in his system.

