Officers rescue dog during apartment fire in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department is praising its officers after a dog named “Cream Puff” was rescued from an apartment building fire Wednesday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire started just after noon at an apartment building on Juana Avenue in San Leandro.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, San Leandro police officers knocked on doors of the apartment units to evacuate residents.

Officer J. Camarilla found a dog home alone, hiding in one of the apartments.

The officer was later able to reunite “Cream Puff,” a 10-year-old Maltese Poodle, with her family.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze, but say no one was injured.

Four people were displaced because of the fire.