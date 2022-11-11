(KRON) — One suspect is in custody following a standoff with officers that took place Thursday evening at Plaza South Shopping Center in Petaluma, according to a news alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Daniel Rauer, 36 of Santa Rosa, was arrested following the altercation, which began when he allegedly pursued a female victim who had a restraining order against him through a store.

The female victim tried to call for help using the store’s mobile phone but had it ripped out of her hand by Rauer. Ultimately, she was able to lock herself into a room and safely call 911 using her personal phone. At that time, Rauer appeared to have fled the store to his nearby pickup truck, according to Petaluma PD.

An officer saw Rauer leave in his vehicle and attempt to hide by parking the truck next to the victim’s vehicle. Petaluma PD officers surrounded Rauer’s truck with patrol vehicles and a spike strip, police said.

For several minutes, officers attempted to negotiate with Rauer to de-escalate the situation. According to police, he remained confrontational and refused to comply. During the negotiations, be made motion to reach for items in his truck and appeared to prepare to leave by ramming the surrounding patrol vehicles. Police state that although it was clear Rauer could understand what was being said to him, he refused to open his doors or windows.

PPD officers used a projectile device to shatter the truck’s rear window in an effort to resolve the situation. Rauer then opened his door and made motion to surrender before jumping back into the truck and attempting to accelerate into a patrol vehicle.

Officers pulled him from the vehicle to prevent him from leaving. Rauer fought with officers and attempted to flee. He was tasered and taken into custody, police said.

After being medically evaluated by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics, Rauer was transported to a nearby hospital. After being medically cleared, he was taken to Sonoma County Jail and booked for charges that included domestic battery, parole violation, restraining order violation, intimidating a witness, false imprisonment, robbery, resist a police officer with violence and obstruct an officer.