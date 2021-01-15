Officials: CA on track for distributing 1 million COVID vaccine doses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — State leaders say they’re on track to reach their goal of distributing one million doses of the vaccine in 10 days.

But there’s still a lot of work to do when it comes to vaccinating those who are eligible.

Nearing the end of a sprint to vaccinate 1 million people within 10 days in California, Governor Gavin Newsom says the state is close to its goal.

“We are on pace to exceed our one million goal,” Newsom said.

Dr. Romas Aragon is California’s director of public health.

“The latest calculation that I heard was 79.8, there’s always several days of reporting delays before we get all persons vaccinated,” Dr. Aragon said. “Probably by next Tuesday we’ll have the final answer.”

The governor said as of Friday, 1.188 million Californians have been vaccinated since distribution began.

There’s still plenty to get through, California so far has received a total of 3 million doses.

“We have got to increase the pace and distribution and administration of these vaccines,” Newsom said.

The state has been one of the slowest to distribute its inventory of shots compared to the rest of the country.

State health leaders say the surge in COVID-19 cases has played a role.

“When you’re going into ICU surge, you have to close down a lot of other hospital services so all hands are on deck taking care of those patients,” Dr. Aragon said.

As Newsom’s administration works to set up vaccine super sites throughout California like Dodger’s Stadium in Los Angeles, the governor says issues with the federal stock pile could delay shipment of hundreds of thousands more doses.

Dr. Aragon spoke with the Biden administration Friday.

“The Biden administration has been talking to the manufacturers and they’re getting assurances that supply is not going to be an issue,” Dr. Aragon said.

State leaders promise improved vaccine progress in the days and weeks to come.