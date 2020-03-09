High risk residents encouraged to ‘stay home as much as possible’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Amid a coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the California Department of Public Health is advising Californians who are at risk for serious illness from COVID-19 to take extra measures on reducing their chances from being exposed.

Information out of China shows that older adults, individuals with compromised immune systems, and individuals with chronic medical conditions are more prone to getting very sick from the COVID-19.

If you are at risk to getting sick, the department says you should take the necessary actions to reduce your chances:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay away from large gatherings and crowds.

Stay home as much as possible. Consider ways of getting food brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks.

What to do if you think you’re sick:

If you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, had contact with someone who has/had the illness, traveled to countries with community spread, call your health care provider before seeking medical attention.

The California Employee Development Department (EDD) is encouraging individuals who are unable to work due to exposure to COVID-19 to file a Disability Insurance claim.

