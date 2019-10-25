Officials: Highway 1 closed due to fire burning in Pescadero

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 1 is closed in Pescadero due to a structure fire burning in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 1, south of Pigeon Road in Pescadero is closed in both directions.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area if possible.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

