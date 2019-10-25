Live Now
LATEST ON THE KINCADE FIRE

Officials: Highway 1 closed due to fire burning in Pescadero

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road-closed_480661

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 1 is closed in Pescadero due to a structure fire burning in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Highway 1, south of Pigeon Road in Pescadero is closed in both directions.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the area if possible.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

>> For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News