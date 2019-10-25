SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 1 is closed in Pescadero due to a structure fire burning in the area, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Highway 1, south of Pigeon Road in Pescadero is closed in both directions.
Officials are advising the public to avoid the area if possible.
No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.
>> For a look at live traffic conditions, click here.
- Officials: Highway 1 closed due to fire burning in Pescadero
- Unhealthy air quality expected Friday for parts of Bay Area
- ‘Extreme wind event’: Strong winds not seen since 2017 wildfires expected this weekend
- Nats lead Astros 2-0 as World Series finally returns to DC
- You could be jailed for calling someone the “b-word” in Massachusetts