Officials: Majority of Santa Rosa fire stations expected to lose power during PG&E shutoffs

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department said seven of its 10 fire stations are expected to lose power Tuesday night during PG&E’s power shutoffs.

During the power shutoffs, the fire department will have increased staff with four additional fire engines and officers despite the expected power outages.

PG&E said Tuesday night the Bay Area will see dry conditions with low humidity through Friday, which it is calling “receptive” conditions for fire growth.

The region will see peak winds beginning early Wednesday into midday Thursday, the agency said.

7 of our 10 Fire Stations expected to lose power due to Power Shutoff (PSPS) tonight. W/ the Red Flag Warning, PSPS & Wind Advisory, Santa Rosa Fire has up-staffed 4 additional engines & chief officers. Our emergency operations center is activated. Visit https://t.co/foWpVBqRw9 pic.twitter.com/RhidjsZgD1 — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2019

It could take several days for power to be restored after the shutoffs, PG&E said.

The company will also have to inspect power lines after the shutoffs.

