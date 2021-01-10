SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The search is on for a man who was swept into the water off the Point Bonita Lighthouse trail on Sunday, according to National Park Service.
NPS rangers, CHP units and Southern Marin Fire are searching for the San Jose man, in his 30s, who was swept away around 2:30 p.m. while scrambling along the bluffs with his friends.
Officials say search efforts have been slowed down due to high surf.
No additional information is available at this time.
Check back for updates
Latest Posts
- PGA cuts ties with Trump in ’22 tournament after Capitol riots
- Thomas apologizes for homophobic slur at Kapalua
- Officials search for San Jose man swept in water near Point Bonita Lighthouse
- 2nd GOP senator urges Trump to resign over Capitol riot
- Cops: Chicago shooter who killed 3 posted social media rants